LETTER: Only the DA can save the ANC

The Kgalema Motlanthe ANC election committee has reported that factionalism is endemic in the party. It starts at the top and penetrates to all levels.

The CR17 and “radical economic transformation” factions hire thugs to intimidate their opponents. Why is this? Is this peculiar to SA?

No, it is human nature in the absence of the threat of being unseated by an opposition party. If the ANC is guaranteed power, the conflict becomes internal.

What will save the ANC from terminal decline into political civil war is a formidable opposition standing outside. Only a real challenge from the DA can save the ANC.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

