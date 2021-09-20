Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only the DA can save the ANC

With power guaranteed, contestation becomes internal

20 September 2021 - 15:18
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Kgalema Motlanthe ANC election committee has reported that factionalism is endemic in the party. It starts at the top and penetrates to all levels.

The CR17 and “radical economic transformation” factions hire thugs to intimidate their opponents. Why is this? Is this peculiar to SA?

No, it is human nature in the absence of the threat of being unseated by an opposition party. If the ANC is guaranteed power, the conflict becomes internal.

What will save the ANC from terminal decline into political civil war is a formidable opposition standing outside. Only a real challenge from the DA can save the ANC.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Durban metro fair game for all political parties as factional fights split ANC

Arrest of former president Jacob Zuma and the charging of former mayor Zandile Gumede have weakened the party
Politics
21 hours ago

EFF defends campaign funding after questions raised about spending

DA has called for the IEC to investigate gap between EFF’s funding declaration and campaign  outlay
Politics
20 hours ago

DA’s grip on Western Cape likely to be weakened in polls

Proliferation of small parties is expected to lead to an up to 10% drop in support for the party in the province
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A lot of money is riding ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Loose cannons in cabinet threaten ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: SA in need of a common identity ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Unions should back vaccine mandate
Opinion / Editorials
5.
AYABONGA CAWE: Why municipal boundaries matter
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.