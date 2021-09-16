Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Policy overhaul needed

People in communal areas are especially vulnerable with the land tenure legislation in place

16 September 2021 - 14:29
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

It is heartwarming to see consultative public engagements between government and stakeholders in policy-making. This ensures transparency and a sense of participatory inclusivity between the citizens and government in crafting the laws that govern our people.

The recent engagements between the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development and traditional leader councils representing the AmaNdebele aLebelo and AmaNdebele akwaSokhulumi in Gauteng, to deliberate on the land administration and land tenure reform systems in communal areas, has brought hope in refining the legislation that governs communal land in SA.

The challenges concerning the communal land tenure system were entrenched through the system of apartheid by various laws, including the Native Land Act of 1913. However, in democratic SA different land administration and land tenure reform legislation has evolved that affects communities mainly in communal areas, with the goal  of redressing the inequities in land ownership.

Despite these laws a series of challenges still exist, and a refinement of policy is needed to tailor-make legislation, within the SA jurisprudence, that will govern communal land. SA has a dual land administration system that is characterised by secure and insecure tenure systems. Insecure tenure is largely administered by traditional leaders, where land is either registered by traditional leaders or in the name of the state or remains unregistered.

The insecure tenure system is protected by the Interim Protection of Land Right Act, and right holders are issued with permission-to-occupy documents. This created a list of challenges which has resulted in many people, between 16-million and 17-million in communal areas, holding informal land tenure rights that are not recorded or registered.

Furthermore, about 2.7-million people live on land owned by others in commercial farming areas and are therefore vulnerable to eviction. A policy overhaul is needed to address these challenges.

Smangele Vukeya
Kempton Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Sisulu is not corrupt

The DA errs in its accusations against tourism minister, who has a strong record of fighting corruption
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: The ANC is clueless beyond belief

The ANC cannot run anything — not even its own election list
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: We need to face it: Zuma is all of us

To cure ourselves, first we must confront the lies we tell ourselves
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A president sapped by the ANC, with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Sisulu is not corrupt
Opinion / Letters
3.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Invaluable lessons from the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Loose cannons in cabinet threaten ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
THULAS NXESI: Left to themselves, employers will ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.