LETTER: The Master’s Office and small estates

Dispersal of R50bn worth of estate property is left unsupervised by any official

14 September 2021 - 14:18
Jonny Steinberg’s most recent column refers (“In the Master’s Office black people step into the past”, September 9). After the Moseneke judgment by the Constitutional Court stating that the distinction between “white” estates and “black” estates should be ended, the number of estates handled by the Master’s Office increased exponentially. Yet the number of people employed by that office remained static.

The Administration of Estates Act has a provision, section 18(3), that after “small” estates are reported to the master, the duly appointed representative of the estate can proceed to liquidate the estate concerned without supervision. The chief master has decreed that a “small” estate is an estate up to R250,000.

If there are just 200,000 “small” estates needing to be liquidated annually, that is potentially a dispersal of R50bn worth of estate property left unsupervised by any official.

While an “RDP” property might be valued at R750,000 in Soweto, as a result of that supremely inflexible law — supply and demand — there are areas in SA where such houses are valued at just R50,000 and are being sold for such prices, putting the whole estate in the “small” category, not requiring supervision by the master of the high court.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

LETTER: SA needs to be saved from onslaughts from the Left and the Right

The middle ground should be strengthened jointly by the ANC and DA for a second chance
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Ban depleted uranium munitions immediately

The media has largely failed to cover the very serious hazard faced by people in the Balkans, Central Asia and the Middle East
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Where is the outrage of the EFF and unions?

Where are demands being made and authorities pressured to take immediate action against those withholding payments?
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Section 25 report ‘an escalation in the move on property rights’

SA hasn't yet passed the point of no return, but it's important that the dangers are recognised for what they are
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Not a thought-out cabinet

The president chose ministers who are not doing their jobs, as proven by his pick for the department of employment & labour
Opinion
5 days ago
