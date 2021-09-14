Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC is clueless beyond belief

14 September 2021 - 17:39
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

One is forced to conclude, based on its recent shenanigans, that the ANC is certifiably clueless. It could not even submit its local government election lists on time, yet the central mechanism of its continuing largesse to itself is elections (duh).

The ANC could not even pay its head-office staff for three months. What confidence can public servants have in the governing party to meet its commitments at the national wage negotiations?

It does not end there: the ANC’s luminary regional chair in the national capital, Kgosi Maepa (do not forget to preface his identity with the honorific Dr), breathlessly announces that his region is about to launch its election manifesto, imbued with the gesture of confidence from Luthuli House’s national elections team which, we are forewarned, has swooned.

One must suspect that once this screed emerges it will reveal duck-and-dive evasions around why the ANC really cannot do it better than any other contending party, even the EFF. Consider one inconvenient fact in advance: under Dr Maepa, for the first time in the Tshwane Metro Council the ANC endorsed last year’s municipal budget by the DA administration.

In the direct words of the good doctor himself, this was “because it is pro-poor”. So much for pernicious white monopoly capitalism. The question has to be raised, why not vote for the DA directly? Maybe this is to be revealed within the sanctified, turbocharged manifesto.

This whole episode goes to reinforce the adage that SA’s governing party cannot run anything, except into the ground.

Darius Brouwer
Centurion

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC staff threaten to lay criminal charges against governing party

Disgruntled staffers, led by Carl Niehaus, have threatened to lay charges over the nonpayment of salaries
National
2 hours ago

Enoch Godongwana recoils from R73.5bn ANC spree

The finance minister says that big-ticket items, including spending R10bn on a state bank, will put pressure on state finances
National
6 hours ago

Ace Magashule loses bid to appeal against suspension from ANC

The high court has ruled that there are no compelling reasons for leave to appeal to be granted
National
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Of flies and tigers — and the ANC’s forked tongue

As it turns out, Ramaphosa is not that different from Zuma, placing the needs of the ANC above the integrity of the country and its constitutional ...
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s contempt for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Dubai in the veld will be too smart to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: What Viceroy did to Capitec was ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: As vote approaches, SA is none the ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Masondo’s Eskom ‘solution’ ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.