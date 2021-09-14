LETTER: The ANC is clueless beyond belief

One is forced to conclude, based on its recent shenanigans, that the ANC is certifiably clueless. It could not even submit its local government election lists on time, yet the central mechanism of its continuing largesse to itself is elections (duh).

The ANC could not even pay its head-office staff for three months. What confidence can public servants have in the governing party to meet its commitments at the national wage negotiations?

It does not end there: the ANC’s luminary regional chair in the national capital, Kgosi Maepa (do not forget to preface his identity with the honorific Dr), breathlessly announces that his region is about to launch its election manifesto, imbued with the gesture of confidence from Luthuli House’s national elections team which, we are forewarned, has swooned.

One must suspect that once this screed emerges it will reveal duck-and-dive evasions around why the ANC really cannot do it better than any other contending party, even the EFF. Consider one inconvenient fact in advance: under Dr Maepa, for the first time in the Tshwane Metro Council the ANC endorsed last year’s municipal budget by the DA administration.

In the direct words of the good doctor himself, this was “because it is pro-poor”. So much for pernicious white monopoly capitalism. The question has to be raised, why not vote for the DA directly? Maybe this is to be revealed within the sanctified, turbocharged manifesto.

This whole episode goes to reinforce the adage that SA’s governing party cannot run anything, except into the ground.

Darius Brouwer

Centurion

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.