LETTER: Logjam at Master’s Office is abominable

14 September 2021 - 15:10
Despite Covid-19 as the reason for the major backlog the Master’s Office experienced nationally, all Master’s Offices have been offline now for six days.

The result: beneficiaries left without income, and additional interest calculated on home loans. Beneficiaries are getting stressed. Executors have to calm the beneficiaries, and the executors also suffer under a heavy workload due to additional correspondence, follow-up letters of executorship and memorandums from the Master’s Offices.

Creditors are getting impatient. An urgent solution must be found by the government. Even employees of the Master’s Offices are becoming frustrated as they cannot keep up with new deceased cases or make inroads into the major backlog.

The situation is heading to crisis point if a solution is not found soon.

Christel Bester
Via e-mail

LETTER: The Master’s Office and small estates

Dispersal of R50bn worth of estate property is left unsupervised by any official
Opinion
3 hours ago

JONNY STEINBERG: In the Master’s Office black people step into the past

To decide the ownership of township property is like entering a labyrinthian legal casino
Opinion
5 days ago

New Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo will focus on financial stability

Councillor Norman Mkhonza nominated Matongo, and was seconded by Mmatlou Mulaudzi, and as there was only one nomination, Matongo was duly elected
National
1 month ago
