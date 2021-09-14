LETTER: Logjam at Master’s Office is abominable

Despite Covid-19 as the reason for the major backlog the Master’s Office experienced nationally, all Master’s Offices have been offline now for six days.

The result: beneficiaries left without income, and additional interest calculated on home loans. Beneficiaries are getting stressed. Executors have to calm the beneficiaries, and the executors also suffer under a heavy workload due to additional correspondence, follow-up letters of executorship and memorandums from the Master’s Offices.

Creditors are getting impatient. An urgent solution must be found by the government. Even employees of the Master’s Offices are becoming frustrated as they cannot keep up with new deceased cases or make inroads into the major backlog.

The situation is heading to crisis point if a solution is not found soon.

Christel Bester

Via e-mail

