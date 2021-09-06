Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Learn from Churchill

06 September 2021 - 15:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
David Gant draws attention, as if it needed emphasis, to how ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa prevaricates and attends to matters after the immediacy and importance thereof has passed (“Presidential prevarication”, September 2).

Winston Churchill is on record as stating that “jaw, jaw is better than war, war”. However, Churchill also conducted his war of 1941-1945 on the basis that he “expected a reply within 24 hours on one piece of foolscap paper”.

Nothing concentrates the mind as wonderfully as being required to provide an answer within a stipulated period, and with such answer restricted to answering the question at hand.

If Ramaphosa could learn this basic approach the problems of SA would be addressed, to the benefit of the whole country.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

