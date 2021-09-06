LETTER: Farming options

You report that health professionals are lobbying to double the sugar tax, revenue government clearly needs (“Doubling sugar tax would be disastrous for embattled sector, industry body warns”, August 31).

However, simultaneously the sugar industry reports that small growers are going out of business. Is it not possible for small sugar growers to be helped to diversify into other high-value crops? Depending on their climate and soil type, surely avocados, granadillas, vanilla and chillies could all be viable options?

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.