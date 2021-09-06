Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Farming options

Struggling small sugar growers can switch to avocados or chillies

06 September 2021 - 15:30
Picture: 123RF/MYKOLA MAZURYK
You report that health professionals are lobbying to double the sugar tax, revenue government clearly needs (“Doubling sugar tax would be disastrous for embattled sector, industry body warns”, August 31).

However, simultaneously the sugar industry reports that small growers are going out of business. Is it not possible for small sugar growers to be helped to diversify into other high-value crops? Depending on their climate and soil type, surely avocados, granadillas, vanilla and chillies could all be viable options?

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

