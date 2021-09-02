Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Arrest the warmongering neocons

02 September 2021 - 16:30
US soldiers stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15 2021, amid a withdrawal of American and Nato troops that lead to the Taliban's return to power. Picture: US MARINE CORP/REUTERS
In the wake of post-Cold War triumphalism, neocons in the US conceived the Project for the New American Century in the hope of establishing US hegemony over land, sea and space. (“Has the US learnt nothing from the chaos after 9/11?”, August 30). 

When the neocons presented the plan for their first act  of aggression to former US president Bill Clinton he refused to entertain an invasion of Iraq, preferring the option of bombing the country. But in 2000, with the election of George W Bush, they found a ready and willing enabler. Bush in turn found an enthusiastic ally in Tony Blair for the neocons’ nefarious deeds. 

The US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan were illegal under international law.  Under the UN charter, armed force can be justified only if such force is authorised by the UN Security Council or used in self-defence. Neither condition was fulfilled in either invasion. 

It is apposite to consider the fate of World War 2 German leaders who committed acts of aggression. The Allied powers, chief among them the US, drew up the Nuremberg principles and in 1947 Nazi leaders were charged under principle VI with “planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression”.   

Logically, the war-mongering neocons and their enablers should have been arrested and arraigned in the same way as with Nazi leaders. That this has not happened and these war criminals continue to enjoy impunity is an  indictment of the prosecution authority of the US. 

Gunvant Govindjee 
Ormonde 

Joe Biden tells Americans in national address ‘it was time to end the war’

US president defends the timing of chaotic exit from Afghanistan
World
1 day ago

Taliban fire weapons as final US troops exit Afghanistan

Over 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul by the US and allies over the past two weeks, but many of those who helped Western nations were left ...
World
2 days ago

Game over for exiled Afghan soccer player

Fanoos Basir, who played for the Afghanistan women’s national team, vows to start again after finding refuge in France
World
2 days ago
