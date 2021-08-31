LETTER: Islamic State is a false-flag US creation

How bizarre that during its final days in Afghanistan the US army depended on the Taliban for protection against a breakaway Islamic State terrorist offshoot styled Islamic State-K!

Like the Taliban itself, Islamic State is a covert and false-flag creation of the US obsession with imposing its military and financial hegemony throughout the world.

During congressional hearings in Washington in 2015, then vice- president Joe Biden, senator Lindsey Graham and the former chief of the US armed forces Gen Martin Dempsey confirmed that Isis was yet another CIA-supported front funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to institute the war in Syria. The late US senator John McCain was the prime driver of that war in Syria in training and equipping Islamic State, al-Nusra and The White Helmets against President Bashar al-Assad.

Will the humiliations in Afghanistan finally prompt the US war machine to reassess what it has inflicted on the globe since it so recklessly and needlessly dropped atomic bombs on Japan in 1945? Bellicose former US president Harry Truman then threatened to drop atomic bombs on the Soviet Union, and consequently 45 years of Cold War followed. Trillions of dollars were squandered on useless nuclear weapons.

While the US and its European Nato puppets have been inflicting chaos on the Muslim world, Russia and China have been developing hypersonic weapons to defend themselves against the US menace. Their hypersonic weapons reportedly eclipse anything in the US arsenal and are yet another consequence of US belligerence.

Might Muslim countries understandably demand trillions of dollars in reparations for US war crimes over the past 20 years? Another international demand should be the dismantlement of Nato and the closure of US military bases worldwide, including in Africa.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA

