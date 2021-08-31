Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Islamic State is a false-flag US creation

Army bizarrely depended on the Taliban for protection against a breakaway terrorist offshoot

31 August 2021 - 14:09
Picture: US MARINE CORP/REUTERS
Picture: US MARINE CORP/REUTERS

How bizarre that during its final days in Afghanistan the US army depended on the Taliban for protection against a breakaway Islamic State terrorist offshoot styled Islamic State-K! 

Like the Taliban itself, Islamic State is a covert and false-flag creation of the US obsession with imposing its military and financial hegemony throughout the world. 

During congressional hearings in Washington in 2015, then vice- president Joe Biden, senator Lindsey Graham and the former chief of the US armed forces Gen Martin Dempsey confirmed that Isis was yet another CIA-supported front funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to institute the war in Syria. The late US senator John McCain was the prime driver of that war in Syria in training and equipping Islamic State, al-Nusra and The White Helmets against President Bashar al-Assad.

Will the humiliations in Afghanistan finally prompt the US war machine to reassess what it has inflicted on the globe since it so recklessly and needlessly dropped atomic bombs on Japan in 1945? Bellicose former US president Harry Truman then threatened to drop atomic bombs on the Soviet Union, and consequently 45 years of Cold War followed. Trillions of dollars were squandered on useless nuclear weapons.

While the US and its European Nato puppets have been inflicting chaos on the Muslim world, Russia and China have been developing hypersonic weapons to defend themselves against the US menace. Their hypersonic weapons reportedly eclipse anything in the US arsenal and are yet another consequence of US belligerence.

Might Muslim countries understandably demand trillions of dollars in reparations for US war crimes over the past 20 years?  Another international demand should be the dismantlement of Nato and the closure of US military bases worldwide, including in Africa.

Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Where, oh where, are SA's ministers?

For want of accountability and care SA's leaders have condemned millions of citizens to grinding poverty and unemployment
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Countries like SA can ill afford ‘carbon colonialism’

SA needs all the cheap power it can get if it is ever to develop a strong economy
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: SA can still make it, especially if we open doors to competence

The quantum shift under Ramaphosa has been the effort, now bearing fruit, to repair the damage to institutions of state
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC’s money troubles

Staff have not been paid salaries and party owes Sars R100m
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Afghan history lessons

If the situation changes, troops and civilians will be trapped like the British column in the Hindu Kush in 1842
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Enough of free trade

SA’s continued obsession with disastrous free trade is dangerously naive
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: De Ruyter kicks off play in just ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Nienaber needs to give serious ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Growing mistrust of courts calls for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: A financial El Nino has settled over ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: SA must relook at labour rules to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Taliban says it wants to be on good terms with the US

World

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pax Americana’s hubris in Afghanistan

Opinion / Columnists

US enters the final phase of Kabul evacuations

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.