Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Afghan history lessons

If the situation changes, troops and civilians will be trapped like the British column in the Hindu Kush in 1842

29 August 2021 - 16:46
A still image taken from video shows crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23 2021. Picture: ASVAKA NEWS/REUTERS
A still image taken from video shows crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23 2021. Picture: ASVAKA NEWS/REUTERS

Sir Alexander Burnes sparked the 1842 British disaster in Kabul by bedding an escaped slave girl and refusing to hand her back. Disregarding warnings to flee, he and his brother Charles were hacked to pieces and 16,000 (4,000 troops and 12,000 mostly local camp followers) were subsequently massacred during the  Hindu Kush retreat after promises of safe passage.

Kabul has always been a treacherous place, especially for foreign invaders. Against this background, about 5,000 American, British and European troops have been holding the Hamid Karzai International Airport at the pleasure of the Taliban. Sent there to rescue US citizens and terrified locals because their president precipitously withdrew half that number two weeks ago, their only escape will be by air.

The Taliban, plus their even more radical offshoots, must have scores to settle after 20 years of war. US drones have killed whole families and bombs have demolished villages indiscriminately. Their Iranian backers want revenge for Gen Qasem Soleimani, while the Chinese would like nothing more than a bloody disaster to discourage American adventurism around Taiwan.

The evacuation is still proceeding, but the situation could change in an instant. If it does, these troops and civilians will be trapped like that British column in the Hindu Kush.

James Cunningham 
Camps Bay

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Pax Americana’s hubris in Afghanistan

Overconfident bravado of US neo-imperial ‘nation-building’ has been embarrassingly exposed as the Taliban returns
Opinion
32 minutes ago

Afghan children evacuated to the United States

About three dozen unaccompanied Afghan children have been placed in US government custody after being evacuated from Afghanistan
World
1 day ago

Children and US soldiers killed in Kabul blasts

Explosions and gunfire around airport as 5,200 US troops prepare to fly out
World
2 days ago

This is how US must try to recover from disastrous exit from Afghanistan

It must start with telling the truth. So far, President Joe Biden has refused to recognise this US misadventure as a failure
Opinion
3 days ago
