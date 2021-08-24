LETTER: Salute scientists and medical workers

I believe in science and logical thinking. Without it I would no longer be roaming our planet. The road of science and medicine dates back over centuries and together they have a proud history of saving lives and alleviating pain and suffering.

Achievements nowadays are based on solid groundwork over generations, without which the speedy development of vaccines would have been impossible. Layers and layers of research and knowledge underpin Covid-19 vaccines.

Vaccines, like all inventions, are built on previous research and experience — modern cars and aircraft are not miraculous new inventions; they are the products of layers and layers of research and experience, refined by each new generation.

I salute our scientists and medical workers — they not only battle the virus, but also the virus of the mind that attacks common sense.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

