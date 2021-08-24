Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Salute scientists and medical workers

24 August 2021 - 15:21
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

I believe in science and logical thinking. Without it I would no longer be roaming our planet. The road of science and medicine dates back over centuries and together they have a proud history of saving lives and alleviating pain and suffering.

Achievements nowadays are based on solid groundwork over generations, without which the speedy development of vaccines would have been impossible. Layers and layers of research and knowledge underpin Covid-19 vaccines.

Vaccines, like all inventions, are built on previous research and experience — modern cars and aircraft are not miraculous new inventions; they are the products of layers and layers of research and experience, refined by each new generation.

I salute our scientists and medical workers — they not only battle the virus, but also the virus of the mind that attacks common sense.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

Covid has accelerated essential changes in medical care

Pandemic lays stark the inequalities in access to health care
Covid-19 has led to shortage of blood donors around the world

Doctors say donor pools have shrunk to alarmingly low levels, threatening urgent operations
ANTHONY BUTLER: A new apartheid along the vaccination divide looms

There has been a troubling drop in people turning up for the jab, and government needs to ramp up its campaign
