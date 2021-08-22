LETTER: SA’s can-do attitude

The phenomenon that is SA democracy continues to create an environment conducive to innovation. Recent challenging events must not distract us from appreciating that so much has been achieved in the country over the past three free decades.

This is particularly so on the mobile front after South Africans adopted the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) digital cellular standard, at about the same time we ushered in a new democratic beginning.

We swiftly made democracy our own with innovations such as a progressive constitution, 11 official languages and unheard of institutions such as the Truth & Reconciliation Commission and even the Constitutional Court — which remains a relative rarity anywhere. Similarly, we have injected the African spirit of innovation into GSM.

This can-do attitude, so often expressed as “don’t worry, I’ll make a plan”, saw SA become the first country in the world to provide unbroken digital mobile coverage across the length and breadth of its highways, while developed world countries were still coping with a patchwork of analogue and digital cellular standards.

The world’s first mall dedicated to cellular technology was launched in Midrand way back in 1996. We were also the first to turn “prepaid cellular” into a runaway commercial success.

There isn’t enough space here to list all of our mobile technology achievements, save to emphasise that they continue and this innovation will carry on delivering a better quality of life for more people thanks to telecoms’ proven multiplier effect on GDP.

Anton Potgieter

MD, Trabel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.