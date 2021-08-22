LETTER: New speaker a blow

Genuine democracy seems to be dying in many parts of the world, but for it to be so manifestly and dramatically damaged in one day in a country in which the relatively recent transition from a former postcolonial, apartheid-dominated dispensation to a constitutional democracy that was so hard fought and sacrificed for, even earning the awe of the world at large, is a tragedy of huge proportions and has the potential to relegate SA to yet another uncelebrated African basket-case state.

The credentials of the new speaker of parliament appointed last Thursday to hold such a high office in a country the constitution of which provides for the separation of judicial, legislative and executive powers and allocates extreme authority and responsibility to the heads of those institutions, are so dubious that she should not have come into any sort of contention for the position in the first place. It signals the demise of the role of proper parliamentary processes in our country.

Already under parliamentary investigation, the new speaker is a classic case of improper corrupt cadre deployment, and despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s likely denial of any influence, he personally paved the way for her appointment. It may represent the biggest mistake of his politically wishy-washy reign as holder of the highest office in the land.

Under this disrespected and discredited speaker’s leadership parliament is likely to become even more of an ill-disciplined circus of crude showmanship and blustering, reducing much-needed debate and legislative programmes to trivia.

Perhaps more opposition parties should have followed the EFF’s example and distanced themselves from this ignominious spectacle. Either that or civil society must make its own voice more relevant in matters political.

David Gant

Kenilworth

