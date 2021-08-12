LETTER: Sober legislation needed

Can anyone explain the logic of the current lockdown regulations for the sale of liquor? An off-licence retailer can trade for only 32 hours per week, missing out on the lucrative weekend trade. If the intention was to curb alcohol consumption at weekends, then why allow on-licence retailers to trade 11 hours per day, seven days a week, including public holidays?

Where is the greater risk of Covid infection transmission — in a high-profile off-licence retailer, where masks are always compulsory for staff and customers, social distancing is controllable and sanitisation is permanently available, or in a crowded tavern where patrons can sit drinking alcohol without a mask up to 9pm?

Where is the greater risk of alcohol-related trauma cases requiring hospitalisation — from people drinking alcohol at home, or from intoxicated restaurant and tavern patrons making their way home by whatever means in the dark of night?

We are told the national command council is informed by scientific evidence, but where is the evidence that informs this illogical and iniquitous disparity between types of liquor licences?

James Olive

Via e-mail

