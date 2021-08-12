Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sober legislation needed

Laws limiting the sale of alcohol are illogical as well as ineffective

12 August 2021 - 14:15
The four bans placed on liquor sales have put nearly 250,000 jobs at risk, says Salba. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
The four bans placed on liquor sales have put nearly 250,000 jobs at risk, says Salba. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Can anyone explain the logic of the current lockdown regulations for the sale of liquor? An off-licence retailer can trade for only 32 hours per week, missing out on the lucrative weekend trade. If the intention was to curb alcohol consumption at weekends, then why allow on-licence retailers to trade 11 hours per day, seven days a week, including public holidays?

Where is the greater risk of Covid infection transmission — in a high-profile off-licence retailer, where masks are always compulsory for staff and customers, social distancing is controllable and sanitisation is permanently available, or in a crowded tavern where patrons can sit drinking alcohol without a mask up to 9pm?

Where is the greater risk of alcohol-related trauma cases requiring hospitalisation — from people drinking alcohol at home, or from intoxicated restaurant and tavern patrons making their way home by whatever means in the dark of night?

We are told the national command council is informed by scientific evidence, but where is the evidence that informs this illogical and iniquitous disparity between types of liquor licences?

James Olive
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SAB speaks out on impact of alcohol bans in 18-month lockdown

Beermaker criticises government for not warning the industry ahead of sudden liquor sales bans and for not providing data to support its decision
Companies
1 day ago

KZN goes on charm offensive to attract business after riots

Provincial delegation sets out to reassure investors economy is back on track
National
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s blows force the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: ANC’s influence over state ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Tourism needs capable fighter, not ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: SA will rust if policy scraps ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Radicals and revolutionaries ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.