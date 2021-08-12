Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ratepayers should not pay for the ANC’s failures

It is time we insist that the national government spend our taxes on constitutional mandates

12 August 2021 - 15:30
Picture: 123RF/HANDMADEPICTURES
Picture: 123RF/HANDMADEPICTURES

National government fails at so many things it’s probably understandable that wealthier residents of Cape Town believe our rates should be used to compensate for the theft of taxes at national level. It’s a backhanded admission that the DA-led city delivers, and an indictment on the succession of failed ANC governments, but it goes completely against the constitution.

Keith Gottschalk’s letter ignores the fact that rail services are not the mandate of local government, which is charged with spending rates on water and electricity reticulation, sewerage, maintenance of parks and the other provisions of schedule 4b and 5b of the constitution (“Cape Town must act on rail services”, August 10). To argue, as he does, that the city should also buy a few drones and start raiding scrap dealerships, among other steps that the SA Police Service should be doing to protect the rail services, lets national government off the hook completely.

Presumably the funding for all of this will come out of ratepayers’ pockets to make up for the lack of resources at national level, where renovations at Nkandla are regarded as more important than funding the railways and police. It is time we insisted that the national government spend our taxes on constitutional mandates, and if local government is expected to carry the can that the funding be provided by national government rather than expecting ratepayers to constantly cough up to cover for the disastrous ANC’s failures.

Brett Anderson 
Somerset West

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

The coast is still calling for many South Africans

While many across the globe flock back to cities, locals continue to trek to the coast and countryside
Features
11 hours ago

SA’s shrinking middle class

New research shows that while the poor have been hardest hit by the pandemic, middle-class and high-earning South Africans —the mainstay of the ...
Features
11 hours ago

HERMAN MASHABA: Danger of delaying local elections is evident in downgrades

Now, more than ever, we need accountability for the gross mismanagement of the pandemic and the looting of public resources
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s blows force the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: ANC’s influence over state ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Tourism needs capable fighter, not ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: SA will rust if policy scraps ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Radicals and revolutionaries ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.