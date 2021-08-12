LETTER: Ratepayers should not pay for the ANC’s failures

National government fails at so many things it’s probably understandable that wealthier residents of Cape Town believe our rates should be used to compensate for the theft of taxes at national level. It’s a backhanded admission that the DA-led city delivers, and an indictment on the succession of failed ANC governments, but it goes completely against the constitution.

Keith Gottschalk’s letter ignores the fact that rail services are not the mandate of local government, which is charged with spending rates on water and electricity reticulation, sewerage, maintenance of parks and the other provisions of schedule 4b and 5b of the constitution (“Cape Town must act on rail services”, August 10). To argue, as he does, that the city should also buy a few drones and start raiding scrap dealerships, among other steps that the SA Police Service should be doing to protect the rail services, lets national government off the hook completely.

Presumably the funding for all of this will come out of ratepayers’ pockets to make up for the lack of resources at national level, where renovations at Nkandla are regarded as more important than funding the railways and police. It is time we insisted that the national government spend our taxes on constitutional mandates, and if local government is expected to carry the can that the funding be provided by national government rather than expecting ratepayers to constantly cough up to cover for the disastrous ANC’s failures.

Brett Anderson

Somerset West

