Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sport minister is all talk and no action

The government doesn’t have the will or a proper plan to help black sportspeople

10 August 2021 - 14:47
Sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa told us what we could all see for ourselves in Tokyo that the SA Olympics team was not representative of the country’s demographic. The truth is the  government doesn’t have the will or a proper plan to ensure representativeness happens. If it did it would have put a plan in place in 1994.

The reality of the matter is that every minister that gets the job is there for their own benefit. The portfolio is not taken seriously by the authorities. How is it possible that 24 years after Penny Heyns’ heroics at Atlanta, we still can’t send a black swimmer to the games? Is it that blacks can’t swim?

If Tatiana Schoenmaker can conquer the world at 24, what has the government done to ensure the same opportunity and development are provided to a girl of similar age from a previously disadvantage background?

At the current rate we will be in the same situation three years from now after the Paris Olympics, and in seven years in Los Angeles. The minister will be making the same noise with no plan to show.

It’s disheartening to be told what you can see and know for yourself by people who are expected to lead the transformation, yet all they do is talk and no action.

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Team SA was not racially representative, says minister

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says the team sent to Tokyo does not reflect the demographics of the country
Sport
4 days ago

The week in pictures

The Tokyo Olympics in pictures, fires in Greece and Turkey, Beirut remembers devastating port blast, and more
Life
4 days ago

SA’s golden swimmer arrives home to a hero’s welcome

Gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker says if she has given someone hope, she has achieved a lot
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa builds the centre that has ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa fails to grab chance to put ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant and jobs are not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: A new cabinet, but thank heavens no ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Many strings attached to pension ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

CHRIS THURMAN: Blame artists’ misery on UTAM — SA’s unholy trinity of acronymic ...

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Postponement of Cricket SA’s transformation project criticised

Sport / Cricket

EDITORIAL: A watershed event for SA sport

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.