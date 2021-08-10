Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Citizens hold the power at the ballot box

10 August 2021 - 15:56
Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Citizens have more power than they think. They should use it rather than sitting around hoping an ANC cabinet shuffle will change SA. It won’t, because the ANC’s disastrous policies will remain in place and they are the problem.

We need to stop telling ourselves and everyone else that the ANC government can’t be replaced. It can, and citizens can do it by finding the party whose views most closely align with theirs and backing them to the hilt. They don’t even have to join that party, they just need to make sure it knows that if it deviates from those policies it will lose their support.

Voters are the most important people in a democracy. Citizens must stop listening to those with vested interests in the status quo telling them they don’t make a difference. They want us to believe we’re powerless, because it keeps them in power.

Brett Anderson, Somerset West

ANC certain of richest city's hot seat

Jolidee Matonga could use the position as Johannesburg's executive mayor as a springboard in the coming municipal election campaign
Politics
20 hours ago

LETTER: Ramaphosa is no visionary

President has simply surrounded himself with cadres who will protect him from the Zuma onslaught
Opinion
1 hour ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on ANC candidate for speaker

Thandi Modise is now defence minister after Ramaphosa’s cabinet overhaul
Politics
21 hours ago
