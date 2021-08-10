LETTER: Citizens hold the power at the ballot box

Citizens have more power than they think. They should use it rather than sitting around hoping an ANC cabinet shuffle will change SA. It won’t, because the ANC’s disastrous policies will remain in place and they are the problem.

We need to stop telling ourselves and everyone else that the ANC government can’t be replaced. It can, and citizens can do it by finding the party whose views most closely align with theirs and backing them to the hilt. They don’t even have to join that party, they just need to make sure it knows that if it deviates from those policies it will lose their support.

Voters are the most important people in a democracy. Citizens must stop listening to those with vested interests in the status quo telling them they don’t make a difference. They want us to believe we’re powerless, because it keeps them in power.

Brett Anderson, Somerset West

