LETTER: Hats off to the food industry

Even in these dark days there are glimpses of light. We are a frozen foods distributor of large volumes of chicken, fries, meat and vegetables to the retail and wholesale trade. Our operations are based in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal.

Over the past few weeks we have experienced trauma and stress. On top of an already difficult business environment — dealing with consumers with less disposable income, and a pandemic where the manner of conducting business has been turned on its head — we have had to fend off the violence, damage and looting that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the week of July 9. That was followed by the cyberattack on the ports authority, which severely crippled import and export operations for a few days.

The result of these nefarious actions was major losses and damage to the food supply chain. The losses include 40,000 pallets of freezer warehouse space in the Durban area, as well as substantial damage to food manufacturing, wholesale and retail businesses and networks. This was compounded by the backlog of foodstuffs moving into KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, to meet consumer demand. This backlog was further worsened when, a week after looting and damage, there was a cyberattack on the ports authority, bringing the movement of food from any source to a total standstill for a few days.

The effects are still being felt throughout the food chain, which has resulted in a shortage of foodstuffs for consumer access, and affected manufacturers’ ability to produce their goods. The food supply chain is complex and critical to the nutritional well being of SA.

We are one of the more fortunate businesses. We are able to function and continue to provide our distribution and warehousing services, moving a basket of locally produced and imported foodstuffs to our retail and wholesale customers.

Yet it is amazing how resilient South Africans are. Within days communities started clearing up the mess, helping each other and getting along with the routines of living, educating, working and functioning smoothly again. The stories which have been shared in the media are encouraging and epitomise the moral and social strength of our people.

The food supply businesses rallied to move goods to where they were most desperately required. Solutions were found. Obstacles were overcome. Authorities, in the interests of maintaining constant and reliable food supply, also did their bit. In the wake of the devastation to the food warehousing infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, the National Veterinary Health Inspection Services have ensured continuity of service, and documentary processes have been facilitated to move import containers to available cold stores; this without compromising food safety, with increased inspections at functioning freezer warehouses that expedited releases for compliant goods.

Local food producers, importers, manufacturers and the distribution networks have made sure supply is restored. We thank everyone, including those parties and regulators who are not always acknowledged but are an integral part of the food supply system. Hats off to the South Africans who have so quickly reacted to maintain a properly functioning economy. We thank our staff, suppliers, service providers and regulators for the continued support and facilitation of expedited service.

Affordable, good-quality food is the right of every SA consumer. Goodwill, teamwork and patriotism are providing this right.

Georg Southey

Merlog Foods

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.