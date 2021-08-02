LETTER: Skilled construction workers needed urgently

PPC RSA Cement & Materials MD Njombo Lekula has reportedly warned of an impending shortage of skilled construction workers, saying there needs to be a skills transfer from older, more experienced construction industry employees to younger people.

Several decades ago Eskom, Transnet and Iscor had in-house training schemes and the artisans they produced were highly regarded. It behoves PPC to immediately set up a school of construction and train workers in basic skills.

There are hundreds of schools and clinics in rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal now needing to be built or repaired. PPC should put a site office in a dozen or more rural locations and get people working, doing on-the-job training.

It should use its marketing budget to provide a stipend, branded overalls and hard hats. Forget proposed fanciful plans involving the department of trade, industry & competition and special tariffs. Pay it forward. The need is urgent.

Hazel Dento, Howick

