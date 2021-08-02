LETTER: Anti-vaxxers need a shot of sense

As the Covid-19 vaccination drive gathers pace, attention is shifting to “anti-vaxxers”. I have intelligent and articulate friends who refuse to be vaccinated. Their reasons, fuelled by social media, range from the barely plausible to the bizarre.

They will, of course, be obliged to change their tune when wanting to fly to another part of the world that demands a Covid-19 certificate for entry. Like the ban on smoking, it seems legislation is the only way to get some people to see sense.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.