Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Anti-vaxxers need a shot of sense

02 August 2021 - 14:50
A Sasol medical worker administers the vaccine to an employee. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
As the Covid-19 vaccination drive gathers pace, attention is shifting to “anti-vaxxers”. I have intelligent and articulate friends who refuse to be vaccinated. Their reasons, fuelled by social media, range from the barely plausible to the bizarre.

They will, of course, be obliged to change their tune when wanting to fly to another part of the world that demands a Covid-19 certificate for entry. Like the ban on smoking, it seems legislation is the only way to get some people to see sense.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

