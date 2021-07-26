Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why is IRR entering anti-critical race theory debate?

The anti-critical race theory view is heading to be a key campaign platform of far-right racists in the 2022 US elections

26 July 2021 - 12:52
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART

Seeing Roger Southall and the Brookes family calling the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) out on its present policies seems a validation of my decision a while ago to resign as a member ("IRR now a right-wing agitator," June 24, and “IRR not continuing the legacy of its founders,” July 14). Having also held the position of head of research some years earlier had always been a source of pride.

It’s especially difficult to figure out why the IRR would eschew the promotion of good race relations in favour of entering the anti-critical race theory debate, which is heading to be a key campaign platform of far-right racists in the 2022 US elections. This used to be the SA IRR, focused on improving the lot of South Africans. Why has this focus changed?

Jane Tempest,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

LETTER: IRR now a right-wing agitator

The Institute of Race Relations focuses on property and gun rights rather than individual rights
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: IRR not continuing the legacy of its founders

Championing the libertarian concept of an unfettered free market economy and gun rights is not in line with its original liberal positions
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Game theory poser faces justices in Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Basic income grant could ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s all good not to let a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: State can easily afford a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Standard Bank partly to blame ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Institute of Race Relations is truthful when it suits

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Response to IRR is totalitarian

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: IRR should come clean

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.