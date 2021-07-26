LETTER: Why is IRR entering anti-critical race theory debate?
The anti-critical race theory view is heading to be a key campaign platform of far-right racists in the 2022 US elections
Seeing Roger Southall and the Brookes family calling the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) out on its present policies seems a validation of my decision a while ago to resign as a member ("IRR now a right-wing agitator," June 24, and “IRR not continuing the legacy of its founders,” July 14). Having also held the position of head of research some years earlier had always been a source of pride.
It’s especially difficult to figure out why the IRR would eschew the promotion of good race relations in favour of entering the anti-critical race theory debate, which is heading to be a key campaign platform of far-right racists in the 2022 US elections. This used to be the SA IRR, focused on improving the lot of South Africans. Why has this focus changed?
Jane Tempest,Via e-mail
