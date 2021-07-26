Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The president has the interests of SA at heart

Reintroduction of the R350 social relief grant is welcome

26 July 2021 - 16:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address moving the country to coronavirus alert level 3 indicates that he has the interests of the country at heart. He has to balance people’s livelihoods with saving lives.

The country has been through so much in the past two weeks, and this has put the people not only in danger of contracting Covid-19 but also having to face food shortages due to the unrest. Things could have been far worse, and we have to be thankful to those who fought against the spread of the violence.

The reintroduction of the R350 social relief grant is also welcome because it is a serious intervention to the high levels of poverty many people are facing. It will go a long way in alleviating this scourge. We must also appreciate the fact that small businesses have been taken into consideration because their owners have suffered most from the looting.

The people of this country need to join hands and work with the government to improve everyone’s quality of life. We must constructively criticise where necessary, while also helping build a better SA. 

Thomas Mhlanga 
Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

LETTER: IRR is advocating policies that are right-wing rather than liberal

Graeme Smith regards his recent letter as puerile and totalitarian, writes Roger Southall
Opinion
6 hours ago

LETTER: Why is IRR entering anti-critical race theory debate?

The anti-critical race theory view is heading to be a key campaign platform of far-right racists in the 2022 US elections
Opinion
7 hours ago

LETTER: Basic economics eludes acting minister

According to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, manufacturers can simply make replacements when stolen goods are destroyed
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Dramatic response needed

The  government is driving with earplugs and dinosaur blinkers in place
Opinion
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Game theory poser faces justices in Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Basic income grant could ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s all good not to let a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: State can easily afford a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Standard Bank partly to blame ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ramaphosa brings back R350 grant and offers support to business

National

Ramaphosa expected to lift booze ban and move SA to level 3 restrictions

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.