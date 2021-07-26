LETTER: The president has the interests of SA at heart

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address moving the country to coronavirus alert level 3 indicates that he has the interests of the country at heart. He has to balance people’s livelihoods with saving lives.

The country has been through so much in the past two weeks, and this has put the people not only in danger of contracting Covid-19 but also having to face food shortages due to the unrest. Things could have been far worse, and we have to be thankful to those who fought against the spread of the violence.

The reintroduction of the R350 social relief grant is also welcome because it is a serious intervention to the high levels of poverty many people are facing. It will go a long way in alleviating this scourge. We must also appreciate the fact that small businesses have been taken into consideration because their owners have suffered most from the looting.

The people of this country need to join hands and work with the government to improve everyone’s quality of life. We must constructively criticise where necessary, while also helping build a better SA.

Thomas Mhlanga

Braamfontein

