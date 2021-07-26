LETTER: SA needs to become a capable state

I am glad to see more and more commentators and correspondents emphasising the need for SA to become a “capable state”.

Francis Fukuyama, who popularised the concept, was clear that this requires a qualified and professional public service administering the laws of the country.

That means the passing of specialist exams for appointment and advancement, functional literacy and professional commitment at all levels of the service, and freedom from political interference.

This is a condition so far from what we currently have it makes one weep.

David Clegg

St James

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.