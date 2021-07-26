Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs to become a capable state

A qualified public service is lacking to administer the laws of the country

26 July 2021 - 17:10
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

I am glad to see more and more commentators and correspondents emphasising the need for SA to become a “capable state”. 

Francis Fukuyama, who popularised the concept, was clear that this requires a qualified and professional public service administering the laws of the country. 

That means the passing of specialist exams for appointment and advancement, functional literacy and professional commitment at all levels of the service, and freedom from political interference.

This is a condition so far from what we currently have it makes one weep.

David Clegg
St James

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Money in the military is money ill spent

Both the SA National Defence Force and SA Police Service have long proved worse than useless
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Flawed ANC destroying SA

No sector has improved under the governing party
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Better cautious than careless with vaccines

SA’s slow rollout partly due to careful evaluation of efficacy, in line with international standards
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Education requires innovation, not redistribution

Teachers have used their bargaining power to join the aristocracy of labour
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Unqualified cadre deployment is akin to apartheid in most cases

Those appointed to serve the government of the day must have the necessary qualifications, and not merely be cadres of the governing party
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Game theory poser faces justices in Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Basic income grant could ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s all good not to let a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: State can easily afford a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Standard Bank partly to blame ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.