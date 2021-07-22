LETTER: Praise for Bisseker

Claire Bisseker deserves to be congratulated for her most recent column (“Investor confidence may never fully recover from SA’s week of anarchy”, July 19). It is refreshing to read an article by a professional journalist who has the courage to review the facts honestly, analyse the evidence skilfully, and reach intelligent conclusions — even if these are not the conclusions we want to see.

I am so tired of the ridiculous rhetoric by the ostrich crowd that “together we will fix this and it will make us stronger”. They are simply hiding their fear behind a bloke with a broom. If we don’t face the facts squarely we cannot begin to deal with them.

Henry van der Byl

Irene

