LETTER: Moronic statement

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was quoted on the BBC saying the economic problems SA is facing are a result of the ANC only having 27 years to undo the effects of 300 years of colonialism.

That has to rank as one of the most moronic statements he has uttered. The simple truth is that it has taken the ANC as little as 27 years to destroy everything it inherited in 1994.

Is there even one member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pathetic cabinet of fools with a modicum of intelligence or competence?

Chris Powell

Kloof

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.