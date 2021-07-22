Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Moronic statement

Does anyone in the cabinet of fools have a modicum of intelligence?

22 July 2021 - 15:12
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: REUTERS
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was quoted on the BBC saying the economic problems SA is facing are a result of the ANC only having 27 years to undo the effects of 300 years of colonialism.

That has to rank as one of the most moronic statements he has uttered. The simple truth is that it has taken the ANC as little as 27 years to destroy everything it inherited in 1994.

Is there even one member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pathetic cabinet of fools with a modicum of intelligence or competence?

Chris Powell
Kloof

