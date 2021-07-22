LETTER: IRR should come clean

I write in support of the Brookes family letter (“IRR not continuing the legacy of its founders”, July 14). It is not only state institutions that are being destroyed in SA today.

Like Roger Southall, the Brookes have drawn attention to the process by which the Institute has been subverted; now it is little more than a surrogate for the Free Market Foundation.

It should be honest enough to change its name and then continue to propagate ideas and policies that rival those of Donald Trump in their disregard for social justice and peace.

Paul Goller

Ekurhuleni

