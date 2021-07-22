Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Funding basic income grant

22 July 2021 - 15:10
Pensioners queue to collect their grants at a Sassa pay point in Jeppes Reef, Mpumalanga. Picture: SOWETAN/SANDILE NDLOVU

I am totally for a basic income grant, but as usual the National Treasury will struggle to find the money in our overstretched budget. May I suggest a means to at least partly fund this new grant.

Change the child grant so that it is only available for mothers over the age of 21. This way teenage pregnancies where the sole purpose is to obtain the grant money can be prevented.

Second, limit the child grant to only two children. Maybe it will result in fewer children being conceived.

Lastly, the government must find ways to educate people about having fewer children if they cannot afford to look after them.

In a country where the birth rate is 2% and average GDP growth is say 1.5%, we will just get poorer, unrest will become a constant in our lives and the 50% of unemployed youths will always be ripe for exploitation.

Ockert Fourie 
Durbanville

