LETTER: Funding basic income grant

I am totally for a basic income grant, but as usual the National Treasury will struggle to find the money in our overstretched budget. May I suggest a means to at least partly fund this new grant.

Change the child grant so that it is only available for mothers over the age of 21. This way teenage pregnancies where the sole purpose is to obtain the grant money can be prevented.

Second, limit the child grant to only two children. Maybe it will result in fewer children being conceived.

Lastly, the government must find ways to educate people about having fewer children if they cannot afford to look after them.

In a country where the birth rate is 2% and average GDP growth is say 1.5%, we will just get poorer, unrest will become a constant in our lives and the 50% of unemployed youths will always be ripe for exploitation.

Ockert Fourie

Durbanville

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.