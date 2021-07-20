LETTER: Was cover from loss priced in?

In his recent column Stuart Theobald posed a question: “How can the destruction of billions of rand worth of stock and infrastructure not be reflecting in the values of SA companies?” (“Investment case remains intact despite the mayhem,” July 18).

From an investment perspective, could the fact that cover from loss resulting from the public mayhem such as we have witnessed is provided only by a state-owned insurer already have been priced in?

Mpho Tjabane

Berea, Johannesburg

