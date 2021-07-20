Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Was cover from loss priced in?

Loss resulting from the public mayhem is provided only by a state-owned insurer

20 July 2021 - 14:52
Residents loot items from a Cambridge Store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Residents loot items from a Cambridge Store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

In his recent column Stuart Theobald posed a question: “How can the destruction of billions of rand worth of stock and infrastructure not be reflecting in the values of SA companies?” (“Investment case remains intact despite the mayhem,” July 18).

From an investment perspective, could the fact that cover from loss resulting from the public mayhem such as we have witnessed is provided only by a state-owned insurer already have been priced in?

Mpho Tjabane
Berea, Johannesburg

