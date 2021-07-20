Opinion / Letters

LETTER: IMF loan a recipe for disaster

Easy money can easily lead to a debt trap from which a country never escapes

20 July 2021 - 13:53
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

SA has relatively low debt levels and we are a resource-rich country, so why are we taking a $3bn loan from the IMF? We should rather raise that money in rand instead of dollar-denominated debt. 

Where the IMF goes trouble often follows. It is quick to give loans, but when payback time comes and the country can’t afford it the fund demands austerity measures, such as cutting  social security to bail the country out. 

Taking loans that must be paid back in dollars is a recipe for disaster. What happens if the exchange rate goes against us? It would be better to raise money payable back in rand whatever the exchange rate, even if the interest is slightly higher. Then there is also a reality check of what the market considers the payback prospects to be. Easy money from the IMF can easily lead to a debt trap from which a country never escapes. 

Jeremy Gordon, Sea Point

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Amid a raging pandemic, economics imperialism gives no inch

Those so keen on keeping the economy open are not keen on carrying the cost of the health calamity either
Opinion
2 weeks ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: A debt ceiling will enforce accountability from government

It is unlikely a debt ceiling introduced 10 years ago would have prevented SA’s fiscal deterioration but we now need every tool in the box
Opinion
1 month ago

New Development Bank taps bond markets as it ramps up lending for Covid-19

Bank in which SA is a one-fifth shareholder, substantially increased lending as pandemic arrived
Economy
1 month ago
