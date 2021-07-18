Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State is not omnipotent

ANC has squandered Mandela’s legacy and what this country now requires is a mutual leadership

18 July 2021 - 19:08
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Your editorial on the recent unrest misses the point on the real issue facing this nation in mortal crisis — the problem is not merely an inept governing party, presided over by an equally inept presidency, but rather the mistaken belief by the current power brokers that the state is omnipotent, that it can control events (“Violence exposes a weak state with illusionary power”, July 14).

A young reporter once asked that insipid British premier Harold Macmillan what concerned him most. “Events, my dear boy, events,” was his reply. The events that have besieged this country cannot and will not be solved by edicts coming from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The ANC needs to come to the realisation that it has lost its monopoly on persuasion. It has squandered the legacy left by Nelson Mandela to be seen as legitimate. What this country now requires is a mutual leadership of all the political parties, business and community leaders to establish a new coalition to take the country out of this crisis. `

We cannot allow the ANC and its adherents to continue in the same old way and expect a different result. John Maynard Keynes probably said it best: “The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones.”

John Catsicas 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Traumatic week raises questions about government’s right to govern

At least the president defends the constitutional order in SA. But is that enough?
Opinion
44 minutes ago

WATCH IN FULL: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid unrest

The president’s address follows a visit to KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning to assess damage caused by violence and looting
National
2 days ago

Let’s not let bitterness overshadow this Nelson Mandela Day

Despite the destruction that raged through SA's streets this week, there is much that should fill our hearts with hope, writes Marc Lubner
Opinion
14 hours ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Years of high-level theft created tinderbox of desperation

There’s a direct line between the casual looting and devastation visited on SA by governing party politicians
Opinion
6 hours ago

SA social unrest and implications for national security

If the events of the past few days had been a conventional war SA would be in dire straits
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
OLIVER DICKSON: A business community in denial is ...
Opinion
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: As social contract falls apart, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Standard Bank partly to blame ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Looter in chief
Opinion
5.
DBSA fails to justify the undermining of its ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Focus on long-term goals

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The people are doing it

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eastern Cape avoids second Nongqawuse disaster

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Look more closely at Institute of Race Relations

Opinion / Letters

HELEN ZILLE: Clash of cultural values

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Poultry farm attacks a concern

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.