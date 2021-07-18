LETTER: Poultry farm attacks a concern

As suppliers of specialist equipment and technical services to the poultry industry Pas Reform is distressed about the attacks on poultry farms amid the violent wave of economic sabotage engulfing our country. We are compelled to pledge our support to our clients and friends in this industry that is key to food security in SA.

It is heartbreaking to hear the stories about looting of shops, but when it comes to the theft of poultry livestock, destruction of essential infrastructure and threats of arson to production facilities we cannot sit back as this affects all of us in the supply chain, and indeed all South Africans.

We have training programmes for upcoming farmers and hatchery personnel who all have a common goal of helping feed a nation, and we can only imagine the devastation they feel today as these acts of terrorism destroy the potential for people to start up and grow successful businesses.

The reprehensible actions of those who are trying to bring the country to its knees by stealing not only goods but also jobs and livelihoods are a big wake-up call for all of us. We need to protect jobs and production security.

Our hatchery business is crucial for the production of poultry meat and eggs, and keeping food on the shelves across SA. We will do everything we can to bring back normality in support of the citizens of SA, and we call on the president and law enforcement agencies to ensure a return to normality, and swift prosecution of those behind these events.

Jankees Sligcher, business development director, Africa

Adrian Sligcher, sales director

Pas Reform Southern African Region

