LETTER: Why the voiceless resort to violence

The diversity and history of SA make it an ideal playing ground for analysts to develop all sorts of scenarios. One theory popping up is that SA is just “a typical African country”. That is the easiest explanation for what is happening now — the approach of a lazy analyst. Some even ask whether this is the end of SA.

It is not that simple. What is happening here also happens in the US and to a lesser extent in Britain. The answer lies much deeper. The Soweto uprising was the direct result of a system that created two societies: separate and unequal. The voiceless resorted to violence and looting in desperation.

Given our unequal society, again painfully exposed by Covid-19, and leaders who are insensitive to the plight of the vulnerable, the “voiceless” again fall back on violence and looting to make their voices heard.

Yes, we are an African country, but not only an African country. We have black and white people with the same aspirations: democracy, equality before the law, equal opportunities and an end to corruption.

In times like these the middle ground must hold. Civil societies like Defend our Democracy and many others have already been mobilising for some time against those undermining the supremacy of the law and our constitution.

Instead of being despondent and ascribing current events to SA being “a typical African country”, we must throw our weight behind the moderate middle ground. We have experienced dark moments in the past, but by standing together we always managed to overcome.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

