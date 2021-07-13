LETTER: Time to rekindle reconciliation

It's clear that as a country we continue to be tormented by our unjust past and its palpable legacy. It is also clear that our nation has been further fractured by the maladministration of past administrations. Having said that, we need not unnecessarily stoke the flames of division and animosity, which have the potential to undermine our hard-won democratic polity.

Indeed, providence demands no less of us than that we rekindle reconciliation, thus ensuring that we leave behind a more egalitarian society for our progeny than the one many South Africans were born into — a country that is governed by law and order and has the interests of its citizens at heart.

A pervasive skulduggery culture in pivotal institutions, coupled with grotesque inequality, continue to undermine the efforts of constructing the capable state that is required to deliver the critical services needed to ensure development reaches all corners of SA.

These and other societal ills can no longer be brooked. Failure to address these matters will only contribute to the already prevalent antipathy towards government. Regardless of political allegiances, it is incumbent on all South Africans, irrespective of race or ethnicity, to ensure we lend succour to those who seek to defend as well as buttress our democratic and egalitarian polity.

Tumelo Ralinala

Gauteng

