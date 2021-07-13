Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cushioning effect of CCMA has become even thinner

Services will suffer from the suspension of some of this competent institution’s operations

13 July 2021 - 17:39
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

The violent social unrest and riots that have erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have led to the suspension of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration’s (CCMA) operations in those two provinces. The high court in Durban has also had to close. In other words, service delivery is going to be further retarded.              

The unemployment situation in this country is now so bad that anyone who encourages youths to join a riot would probably succeed. The CCMA is the one government institution that is working, despite its reduced budget. But with further pressure on the CCMA and no service delivery the situation will worsen.

Up to now we have been fortunate in that the CCMA has encouraged parties to settle their differences and avert large-scale strikes across the country. If these riots become the norm we will see less mediation, more downing of tools and further riots.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow employment & labour minister

