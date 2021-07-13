LETTER: A nice guy? Really, Helen

So Helen Zille tripped the light fantastic with Jacob Zuma and found him an unfailingly warm and humane individual — a man of personal warmth, kindness and empathy.

No wonder Ace Magashule adores him and Jesse Duarte loves and respects him. Perhaps the three of them could be called as character witnesses in mitigation of whatever criminal corruption sentences Zuma is likely to be facing with his upcoming court processes.

Zuma has wreaked havoc on our economy through his insane ministerial appointments and decisions. He has sacrificed lives and livelihoods in pursuing his and his friends’ greedy ambitions by looting billions in taxpayer funds for his and their benefit, and he has fostered anti-white sentiment in our citizenry, scoffed at the rule of law and the judiciary, encouraged criminality from his supporters and destroyed the hopes and opportunities of the most wretched and deprived members of society — all in the name of the so-called national democratic revolution.

Zille lays all of this on Zuma’s inability to transition from African traditional feudalism to democratic constitutionalism, yet Zuma and his supporters would persuade us that that constitutionalism is precisely what he spent his life fighting for and why he should not be in jail.

Heaven help the DA if its former leader, premier and federal executive chair finds warmth, humanity, kindness and empathy in this disgraceful, devious, duplicitous and manipulative individual. Considering the incompetence and impotence of our current political party establishments, SA’s survival as a peaceful, racially harmonious and prosperous nation lies in the achievement of the objectives and success and influence of the Defend our Democracy movement, made up mainly of ANC veterans and stalwarts, patriotic citizens and other like-minded civil society and business organisations.

They would not share Zille’s views and one has to ask what her self-serving and egotistical comments about Zuma contribute to the courage and commitment of the founders and supporters of that campaign and the interests of the political party she represents, or indeed our country at large.

David Gant

Kenilworth

