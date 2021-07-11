Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Question mark over possible early release for Zuma

Our criminal justice system does not contemplate civil imprisonment prisoners, a unique and rare category of people

11 July 2021 - 22:08
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The justice minister has let it be known that he believes the Correctional Services Act applies and may entitle Jacob Zuma to early release from prison after serving 3.75 months, being a quarter of his sentence. The calculation is correct if the act applies to the incarceration of Zuma at the instance of the state capture commission by the Constitutional Court in proceedings of a civil nature that did not involve the criminal justice administration until the arrest warrant was signed after judgment was passed.

However, there is a different way of looking at the term of imprisonment imposed. Our criminal justice system does not contemplate civil imprisonment prisoners, a unique and rare category of people. In principle, and in terms, the Correctional Services Act and the Criminal Procedure Act simply do not apply. Civil imprisonment was abolished in 1977. Civil imprisonment for contempt of court is an exception that has been kept alive to enable our courts to defend their dignity, accessibility and effectiveness. 

In principle, Zuma could probably have gained his instantaneous release by purging his contempt by apologising genuinely for his contempt of our highest court and undertaking to co-operate fully with the Zondo commission. Instead, his replying affidavit in the “rescission” proceedings set down for hearing on Monday, July 12, manifests a settled determination to stick to his defence of deceitful defiance. Whether this attitude amounts to aggravated contempt justifying further punishment, and whether the court intended incarceration for the full 15 months, are topics that should be canvassed during argument.

Paul Hoffman SC
Director, Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Jacob Zuma finally gets his comeuppance

The former president believed he was untouchable and could do anything he liked
Opinion
4 hours ago

Jacob Zuma to remain in prison after stay of arrest application fails

Zuma launched the application on Tuesday‚ a day before the deadline set for the police to arrest him
National
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC shows its true colours with support for ‘brave Zuma’

Party ‘loves and respects’ a former president who wrecked this country
Opinion
5 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma back at top court to appeal contempt charges

Application to rescind the watershed verdict will take centre stage, while vaccination registration for ages 35-49 begins on Thursday
Politics
5 hours ago

Police to monitor court site as judges hear Zuma’s bid to get out of jail

Police will be at the Constitutional Court precinct in Braamfontein after flare-ups in the CBD on Sunday
National
1 hour ago

LETTER: Immoral ANC has lost the ability to do good

Neither Oliver Tambo nor Nelson Mandela would have sanctioned the illegality enveloping the party
Opinion
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa shows courage where ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Delta is everywhere, any way you ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Sisi Khampepe vilified for doing her duty
Opinion / Letters
4.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
5.
Eswatini’s ‘open for business’ vision reduced to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

MAC MAHARAJ: Patriotism is loyalty to the constitution

Opinion

‘Enough’ police to manage pro-Zuma protests in KZN, Bheki Cele says

National

A Rubicon moment

Opinion

TONY LEON: Power of the courts prevail against SA’s once-most-powerful citizen

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Maybe it’s time for a grown-up conversations about hard ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: A victory for constitutionalism

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Let Zuma’s arrest be unifying event

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.