LETTER: Let Zuma’s arrest be unifying event

11 July 2021 - 18:36
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Jacob Zuma’s arrest is a victory for our legal system. However, it is important that we react graciously given our history. Jubilant and humiliating reactions could be counterproductive.

This event could still unite or divide us — we are still a divided and unequal nation. Let us react in such a way that this becomes a unifying event in our history.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out stronger, the supremacy of the law has been reconfirmed, and our image abroad has been boosted. Now is a time to ponder how we landed in this position, rather than rejoicing.

The good ship SA is still turning, but we remain in troubled waters. Let us remain level headed.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

