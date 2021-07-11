LETTER: Let Zuma’s arrest be unifying event

Jacob Zuma’s arrest is a victory for our legal system. However, it is important that we react graciously given our history. Jubilant and humiliating reactions could be counterproductive.

This event could still unite or divide us — we are still a divided and unequal nation. Let us react in such a way that this becomes a unifying event in our history.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out stronger, the supremacy of the law has been reconfirmed, and our image abroad has been boosted. Now is a time to ponder how we landed in this position, rather than rejoicing.

The good ship SA is still turning, but we remain in troubled waters. Let us remain level headed.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.