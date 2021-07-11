LETTER: Legal principles that shape our civilisation are never ‘mere’

The dictionary definition of “mere” is a word used to emphasise how small or insignificant someone or something is.

It was therefore unfortunate, not to mention rather frightening, to read the phrase “mere legal principles” used by Dawie Jacobs in his letter (“Cool heads needed to bring down Zuma”, July 7).

After all, our very system of civilisation is based on these principles.

V Korinek

Florida Hills

