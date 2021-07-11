Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC shows its true colours with support for ‘brave Zuma’

11 July 2021 - 16:41
Supporters of Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg high court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Supporters of Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg high court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

With the eventual removal of Jacob Zuma to jail, kicking and screaming, the official responses from the ANC were illuminating.

Speaking on behalf of the national executive committee, deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte reflected that “we love and respect him” and “hope he wins” his case in the Constitutional Court.

This was followed by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, who referred to Zuma as a “brave man” to have made a “hard decision” to hand himself over to the police, and wished him well in prison.

This man is not an ordinary man, but a former president who reduced the SA economy to junk status, oversaw a huge surge in unemployment, befriended the Guptas and facilitated the theft of an estimated R500bn from the fiscus, hollowed out state-owned enterprises, oversaw the demise of the education and health sectors, fired talented MPs and hired incompetents and lackeys, abused not only the constitution but the Constitutional Court, and tarnished the image of a once great country in the eyes of the world.

This is a man who is “loved and respected” by the ANC, and who “deserved to win” his case against the Constitutional Court?

A former president who could not wait for his “day in court” but who has been ducking and diving from the time fellow thief Schabir Shaik went to jail?

A man who had in effect eight days to hand himself over to the police but only submitted to them at the 11th hour when a phalanx of police vehicles was lined up at Nkandla?

These are the actions of a “brave man”, Mabe?

Proud South Africans should not be surprised — these are the standards by which the ANC governs.  

John Perry
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

