Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cool heads needed to bring down Zuma

07 July 2021 - 17:18
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma walk to his home in Nkandla on July 3 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma walk to his home in Nkandla on July 3 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

People tend to look only from their own narrow perspectives and lose sight of the bigger picture. The drama around Nkandla is a case in point.

Of course we have all had enough of Jacob Zuma’s cat-and-mouse games, but in the bigger picture the noose is tightening around his neck. His time is running out.

Zuma plays draughts; President Cyril Ramaphosa plays chess. Chess demands patience and strategic thinking.

Being legally trained, I detest contempt of our legal system and constitution. However, more than mere legal principles are in play here. It is also a political power game, balanced on a knife’s edge.

The apparent leniency of the Constitutional Court is not a sign of weakness but is strategic in nature. Furthermore, the decision of the police to tactically retreat at Nkandla may be controversial but it avoided a potential bloodbath.

The tough action many are pleading for out of frustration is not the right thing to do in the circumstances. We know from our recent history the potential consequences of such tough action.

The Good Ship SA is still turning, but a lot of deadweight must still be thrown overboard before we can sail at full steam again. Patience and cool heads are now needed.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

