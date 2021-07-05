Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nkandla jamboree is SA’s assault on Capitol

Sipho Seepe follows tradition of intellectual dishonesty among Zuma’s foot soldiers

05 July 2021 - 17:30
Zuma supporters arrive at Nkandla. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Zuma supporters arrive at Nkandla. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Prof Sipho Seepe, a staunch Jacob Zuma supporter, would have us believe the unfolding political spectacle outside the Nkandla homestead is nothing but an act of civil disobedience, as described by Henry David Thoreau or Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha. Aggrieved masses there to defend a helpless, innocent man.

This intellectual dishonesty is  usually associated with Zuma’s foot soldiers, such as Ace Magashule, Andile Lungisa and Carl Niehaus. If intellectuals like Seepe are also willing to play hide-and-seek with the truth, what hope is there for us?

Truth be told, the Nkandla jamboree, which is undermining level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, is no different to the January 6 assault on Capitol Hill by Donald Trump supporters. They are both attacks on democracy.

Unfortunately, in the post-truth age facts have been replaced by falsehoods and conspiracy. Time magazine asked in a 2017 essay by Michael Scherer: “Is truth dead? ... Trump’s alternative reality is dark, divisive and pessimistic, and it tends to position him and his supporters as heroic victims of injustice.”

So it is with Zuma, a strategy he applied repeatedly in the past, when Zwelinzima Vavi, Julius Malema and Blade Nzimande were his human shields.

Anyone who has dared hold Zuma to account, such as NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, was targeted by Zuma’s cronies, including journalists. ANC MPs and members of the Nkandla ad hoc committee, such as Cedric Frolick, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Mathole Motshekga, Doris Dlakude and Thandi Mahambehlala, defended Zuma’s looting of state resources and instead went after then public protector Thuli Madonsela.  The last straw was when Nathi Nhleko renamed a swimming pool as a firefighting tool.

The fact is the ANC has encouraged Zuma’s excesses by failing to draw a line in the sand. Zuma took this as stamp of approval. Why are they acting surprised now?

Dr Lucas  Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma crisis puts SA’s constitutional democracy to the test

Former president’s application to have the ruling sentencing him to a 15-month jail term overturned will be heard by the Constitutional Court
National
1 day ago

Police prepared to swoop on Jacob Zuma on Wednesday

This is in compliance with a Constitutional Court order that requires police to arrest Zuma should he fail to turn himself over to law enforcement ...
National
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Zuma cannot hold our democracy hostage

When decisions are made by mobs threatening violence, rather than the rule of law, it is not a democracy at all
Opinion
13 hours ago

LETTER: Zuma’s lesser charge

His sentence serves to protect him from answering a raft of more serious charges
Opinion
4 days ago

Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary

Former president pens a statement denouncing Constitutional Court jail ruling and calls Zondo commission a ‘slaughterhouse’
National
4 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: End of the line, as top court puts Jacob Zuma behind bars

Judgment unleashes a wave of praise from civil society organisations, opposition parties and legal experts
National
5 days ago
