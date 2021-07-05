Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Direct voting would be better

Of course direct voting will get ugly — that is the nature of politics

05 July 2021 - 17:25
Any type of direct voting would be better than our present system, which allows corruption in that politicians are not accountable to anyone but the party (“Constituency voting could spawn even uglier politics”, June 3).

The old question: “How do you know when a politician is lying?  Answer: “His lips are moving!”

With direct voting, of course it will get ugly — that is the nature of politics. Every politician voted for would be held accountable to constituency voters, as they are in most other democracies.

Here, politicians all have to toe the party line or lose their overpaid jobs — sitting but not doing much else, certainly not holding their bosses to account.

Peter L’Estrange
Via email

