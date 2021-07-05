Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC and Jacob Zuma are not above the law

The former president should be going to prison for life after what he has done to our country and its people

05 July 2021 - 17:26
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, July 4 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, July 4 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

What gives the ANC, one of many political parties in SA, the right to think it is above the law? How can further discussion be held on the issue of Jacob Zuma going to prison when the Constitutional Court has passed down judgment that he has broken the law and must therefore pay the penalty? Instead of 15 months, Zuma should be going to prison for life after what he has done to our country and its people.

None of his pleas should have any bearing on the court’s decision. He says his age and health should be taken into account. What about former tennis player Bob Hewitt? He is about the same age, if not older, and is in poor health, yet he is in prison. If the ANC decides Zuma is not going to prison it would make a complete mockery of the legal system and sets a precedent for everyone to appeal their sentences on the same basis.

In the commercial world most people who commit an offence are fired. Why is it that so many government people are suspended on full pay for months or even years? The cost to this country must be enormous and we cannot afford such wastage. Matters such as corruption should be finalised within a stipulated period of time and action taken.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about ridding this country of corruption and inefficiency he should prove it.

Caroline Edwards
Sandton

