LETTER: Sisi Khampepe vilified for doing her duty

If a patient under my care dies or develops complications, as was the case with paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, should I be considered a criminal and arrested? If so, doctors would be scared to do their jobs.

If a journalist like Malta’s Daphne Caruana Galizia is assassinated for exposing the corruption contained in the Panama Papers, what message does it send? If a policeman is killed by the community for doing his job, what are we saying to the police?

If acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe is vilified and her family slandered for doing her constitutional duty, are we surprised that chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng took long leave before retiring rather than be the one reading the Zuma contempt judgment?

It was brave for Khampepe to carry out her duties despite the risks. Should those who hate the minority judgment start a propaganda war aimed at judges Chris Jafta and Leona Theron?

I am not a lawyer, but spreading lies about people because we do not like their judgment makes me worry. We cannot arrest, slander or assassinate people for doing their jobs. Are we prepared to see this country go up in flames defending an individual who urinated on the constitution? Are we saying Jacob Zuma is above the law and can do as he pleases, like Idi Amin?

If so, there is no difference between apartheid SA and a “free” SA.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.