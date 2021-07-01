Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sisi Khampepe vilified for doing her duty

Judges, doctors and police officers who do their jobs can’t be maligned because we don’t agree with them

01 July 2021 - 15:03
Sisi Khampepe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/TEBOGO LETSIE
Sisi Khampepe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/TEBOGO LETSIE

If a patient under my care dies or develops complications, as was the case with paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, should I be considered a criminal and arrested? If so, doctors would be scared to do their jobs.

If a journalist like Malta’s Daphne Caruana Galizia is assassinated for exposing the corruption contained in the Panama Papers, what message does it send? If a policeman is killed by the community for doing his job, what are we saying to the police?

If acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe is vilified and her family slandered for doing her constitutional duty, are we surprised that chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng took long leave before retiring rather than be the one reading the Zuma contempt judgment?

It was brave for Khampepe to carry out her duties despite the risks. Should those who hate the minority judgment start a propaganda war aimed at judges Chris Jafta and Leona Theron?

I am not a lawyer, but spreading lies about people because we do not like their judgment makes me worry. We cannot arrest, slander or assassinate people for doing their jobs. Are we prepared to see this country go up in flames defending an individual who urinated on the constitution? Are we saying Jacob Zuma is above the law and can do as he pleases, like Idi Amin?

If so, there is no difference between apartheid SA and a “free” SA.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane,Via e-mail

NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s contempt is not just for the court but for democracy

Sisi Khampepe breathed judicial fire in underlining the gravity of the case against the former president
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: End of the line, as top court puts Jacob Zuma behind bars

Judgment unleashes a wave of praise from civil society organisations, opposition parties and legal experts
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Recalcitrant and abusive Zuma had to be stopped

Like anyone else who holds the courts in contempt, there is a penalty to be paid
Opinion
1 day ago
