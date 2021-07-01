LETTER: Follow US example using private sector to roll out shots

Rabbi Warren Goldstein hit the nail on the head in arguing for a greater role for the private sector in vaccine rollouts (“Our leaders prove immune to vaccination efforts”, June 29).

Living in Washington, DC, I was fortunate enough to be vaccinated in February at my local private pharmacy. From the very beginning the US government, at the state and federal levels, sought to take advantage of the logistics, reach, local knowledge and responsiveness of the private sector to roll out vaccines. Thanks to this partnership over 60% of Americans have now had one or both jabs, free at the point of access. This has saved countless lives, dramatically reducing the spread of Covid-19, and rescued the economy from further ruin.

The appalling cost of the ANC's ideological opposition to private healthcare is being laid bare, and those costs are being borne by the country’s most vulnerable. The government must change course urgently, and that would include abandoning National Health Insurance, which will certainly result in a healthcare catastrophe.

Richard Tren

Washington DC

