LETTER: Follow US example using private sector to roll out shots

The appalling cost of the ANC's ideological opposition to private healthcare is being laid bare

01 July 2021 - 17:18
People await their vaccination at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, May 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
People await their vaccination at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, May 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Rabbi Warren Goldstein hit the nail on the head in arguing for a greater role for the private sector in vaccine rollouts (“Our leaders prove immune to vaccination efforts”, June 29).

Living in Washington, DC, I was fortunate enough to be vaccinated in February at my local private pharmacy. From the very beginning the US government, at the state and federal levels, sought to take advantage of the logistics, reach, local knowledge and responsiveness of the private sector to roll out vaccines. Thanks to this partnership over 60% of Americans have now had one or both jabs, free at the point of access. This has saved countless lives, dramatically reducing the spread of Covid-19, and rescued the economy from further ruin.

The appalling cost of the ANC's ideological opposition to private healthcare is being laid bare, and those costs are being borne by the country’s most vulnerable. The government must change course urgently, and that would include abandoning National Health Insurance, which will certainly result in a healthcare catastrophe.

Richard Tren
Washington DC

SA reconsiders AstraZeneca shots for Delta variant

Vaccine shown to be 70% effective against strain first detected in India and now rampant in SA
National
4 hours ago

LETTER: Undermining the vaccine programme helps no-one

Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein's criticism is littered with errors, half-truths and non-truths
Opinion
5 hours ago

Shot in the arm for Africa vaccine output as Aspen gets R10bn

Financing deal is the first result of partnership launched during French president’s visit in May
National
23 hours ago

US to donate one-million Pfizer jabs to SA

The bilateral donation is part of 500-million doses the US previously announced it would buy from Pfizer to donate to other countries
National
1 day ago

Medicines regulator close to deciding on Sinovac Covid-19 shot

While the state has already ordered millions of doses from Pfizer and J&J, it has not closed the door on negotiations with other players
National
2 hours ago

Yes, state coffers can afford weekend jabs

Money to pay nurses to administer Covid shots on the weekend is hiding in plain sight
News & Fox
12 hours ago
