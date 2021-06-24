LETTER: We need Ayn Rand heroes

Author Ayn Rand is wholly undeserving of Tom Eaton’s lightweight jibe (“Coming soon — good, old-fashioned property porn”, June 21).

Rand would have been horrified if misanthropic billionaires moved into humanity-resistant burrows under New Zealand polishing their magic lawyers that make them invisible to tax collectors.

I wouldn’t have taken Eaton as a follower of the social media fashion that envies success and admires mediocrity (unless it is named Kardashian). Rand thought society should encourage those with the talent and energy to perform. For society’s sake.

If enough succeeded we would have millionaires, but not billionaires. We would have jobs, and not a poverty in which everyone is equally poor.

We can only read Rand, not know her, but it is unthinkable that she would advocate tax evasion. Her philosophy was to contribute to society, not take from it.

We are in sore need of her heroes. She would say she admired real lawyers, not magic lawyers. She would say we already have so much hopeful magic legality in our world that we have no justice.

Barry Hay

Parktown North

