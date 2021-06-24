LETTER: Mashatile blindly follows China

As praise singer for China, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party follows the lead of the Chinese Communist Party in dealing with corruption. (“We will follow your footsteps in cleaning up ANC, Mashatile tells Chinese Communist Party”, June 21).

Does he know that “corruption” in China is dealt with by a secretive entity called the National Supervisory Council; that suspects can be detained, interrogated and sometimes tortured for up to six months in “black” jails, without access to a lawyer or visits by family members; that the council and its predecessor has used its wide powers to suppress political dissidence; and that this mechanism operates outside the (already compromised) legal system, without any appeal or recourse?

Such statements are not only shockingly ignorant; they embarrass the country.

Gerrit Olivier, Brixton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.