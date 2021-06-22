Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma ruling beggars belief

Mystifying that the Constitutional Court is delaying its verdict in the Jacob Zuma contempt case

22 June 2021 - 18:21
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks with his legal representative at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on May 17, 2021, for the first day of his corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering and tax evasion trial. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks with his legal representative at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on May 17, 2021, for the first day of his corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering and tax evasion trial. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

It is mystifying that the Constitutional Court is delaying its verdict in the Jacob Zuma contempt case and leaving the judicial system open to abuse.

Why should I obey any summons in future if Zuma is allowed to ignore and criticise the legal system with impunity?

If the court doesn’t release its verdict soon people across the country will follow Zuma’s lead. Come on, justices, at least indicate that you have a backbone and are not just blobs incapable of making difficult decisions.

Gareth Payne,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Zondo seeks to extend inquiry again

Deputy chief justice says that people have become impatient with the inquiry but an extension is vital
National
5 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Why did you wait till SA was on the brink, Mr President?

The president’s announcement that large energy users can generate and sell electricity is three years too late
Opinion
1 week ago

Jacob Zuma lays into Billy Downer and the NPA, insisting he must be acquitted

The former president wants the state prosecutor on the stand for pursuing an allegedly tainted, politically motivated and bigoted case against him
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Pravin Gordhan’s breathtaking ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Cyril Ramaphosa must keep ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: Coming soon — good, old-fashioned ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: Pragmatism rather than dogma welcome ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Top court should deliver Zuma verdict

Opinion / Letters

ANTHONY BUTLER: A president at the wheel is far better than a reshuffle

Opinion / Columnists

Court denies bail to Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.