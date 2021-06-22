LETTER: Zuma ruling beggars belief

It is mystifying that the Constitutional Court is delaying its verdict in the Jacob Zuma contempt case and leaving the judicial system open to abuse.

Why should I obey any summons in future if Zuma is allowed to ignore and criticise the legal system with impunity?

If the court doesn’t release its verdict soon people across the country will follow Zuma’s lead. Come on, justices, at least indicate that you have a backbone and are not just blobs incapable of making difficult decisions.

Gareth Payne,Via e-mail

