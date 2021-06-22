LETTER: Matthew sheds little light on Brazilian chicken imports

Writing on behalf of chicken importers, Paul Matthew shed little light on the mysteries surrounding Brazilian chicken shipments to SA (“Crying foul over Schussler’s chickens”, June 17). Some light, but not enough.

He weighed in at great length, explaining to economist Mike Schussler the different average prices paid by SA and other markets for Brazilian chicken. He seems to be saying that as SA buys low-value chicken parts from Brazil, and the EU buys high-value chicken parts. And, voila, the difference is explained.

But is SA the only country where consumers favour brown meat such as leg quarters, or which buys mechanically deboned meat for use in processed products? Why do other countries pay more, on average, for Brazilian chicken than we do, including all African countries except Namibia?

What is most noticeable about Matthew’s response to Schussler is what he does not say. He avoids completely the apparent mid-ocean tariff code changes raised by Schussler, and he fails to address the contentious possibility of category switches, which imply the avoidance of SA import tariffs.

His predecessor at the importers’ association, David Wolpert, told Business Day he would not be surprised if this was happening, and it should be investigated. So why is Matthew silent on a matter of huge importance to importers, consumers and the SA Revenue Service?

Matthew contends that there is a simple explanation for the mysteries Schussler has highlighted. He should take Business Day and its readers more fully into his confidence. Meanwhile, the poorest and most vulnerable continue to bear the brunt of the consequences of these predatory trade practices.

Francois Baird

Founder, FairPlay

