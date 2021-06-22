LETTER: Loss of ‘tenderpreneur’ funding is behind ANC’s financial straits

The ANC never had enough finance to run itself — it always depended on “tenderpreneurs” for financing. So the revelations at the Zondo commission about tenders irregularly awarded, and the corruption that accompanies them, has set the law enforcement agencies seriously at work and there is very little room left to manoeuvre.

It is not surprising that the ANC tolerated corruption on this huge scale as it benefited from it. The financial position the governing party finds itself in now is normal to opposition parties, because no tenderpreneurs have been financing them.

Lucas Mangala,Via e-mail

